Why This Prospect Believes He Can Handle Bill Belichick’s Coaching Style

INDIANAPOLIS — Some players embrace the challenge of playing for Bill Belichick; others shy away from it.

Put Alabama safety Jordan Battle in the former category.

Battle grew up playing for his father, whom he described as an intense and demanding coach. He also played four seasons under Nick Saban, whose no-nonsense coaching style is similar to that of Belichick.

While speaking with reporters Thursday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Battle expressed zero concerns about the possibility of playing for Belichick and the New England Patriots.

“That’s probably the closest comparison to coach Saban,” Battle said. “That’d be a great feeling as well. I’m a guy who takes constructive criticism very well. Coaches who are hard on me, I love it. My dad coached me a majority of my life, and I wasn’t one of those kids where my dad was, ‘OK, my kid’s on the team. He’s gonna play, he’s gonna start right away.’

“No, I had to earn my job. If I messed up, he’s gonna slap me in the middle of a game. I had to always be on my P’s and Q’s. So, I take constructive criticism very well.”

Battle also has an established with a pair of young Patriots.