Watch Bill Belichick Chat Up Running Back Prospect At TCU Pro Day

Bill Belichick made the rounds Thursday at TCU’s pro day.

The New England Patriots head coach was spotted talking with Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller, who’s a projected Day 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Belichick also was seen speaking with first-round receiving prospect Quentin Johnston.

Check out the video of Belichick and Miller, via Jane Slater of NFL Network:

Patriots HC Bill Belichick here spending time with WR Quentin Johnston and RB Kendre Miller. He was particularly instructive with Miller. #TCUProDay pic.twitter.com/OZSnYxBsZZ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 30, 2023

Miller is coming off an excellent senior season at TCU. The 20-year-old ran 224 times for 1,399 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns while adding 16 catches for 116 yards in the passing game.

The Patriots’ running back depth chart already features an emerging star in Rhamondre Stevenson along with sophomores Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris. New England also added veteran James Robinson in free agency before watching Damien Harris sign with the Buffalo Bills.

As such, it’s difficult to envision the Patriots using a high draft pick on a running back. That said, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah recently projected New England to select this year’s top running back with the 14th overall pick.