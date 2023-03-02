Ex-Patriots Scout Reportedly Rejoining New England Front Office

The New England Patriots are adding a familiar face to their front office.

Pat Stewart, a former Patriots scout who spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, is returning to New England in an unspecified scouting department role, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported Thursday.

Stewart spent the first decade of his NFL career with the Patriots. He began as a scouting assistant in 2007 and went on to spend six seasons as an area scout and three as a pro scout before leaving to join the Eagles in 2018.

After two seasons as a national scout in Philadelphia, Stewart was hired as the Panthers’ director of player personnel in 2020, then was promoted to vice president of player personnel one year later. Carolina parted ways with Stewart earlier this offseason.

The Patriots have yet to announce any changes to their front office or coaching staff outside of the hiring of new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien. Members of their scouting department, including director of player personnel Matt Groh, and a select group of assistant coaches are in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Head coach Bill Belichick was among the coaches who did not travel to the combine.