Five Tight End Options Patriots Could Target In NFL Free Agency

The Patriots probably won’t sign a starting-caliber tight end this offseason. They reportedly don’t plan to release Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith is virtually uncuttable due to his recent contract restructuring.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate.

New England can’t suffer a repeat of 2019-20, when its failure to plan for life without Rob Gronkowski resulted in alarmingly low tight end production for two seasons. A year from now, Henry will be hitting free agency and Smith will be a more realistic casualty. So, the Patriots must start thinking about adding talent at tight end.

Some believe they’ll do so by targeting a player in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will feature a slew of elite tight end prospects. But if New England instead wants to dip into the free agent pool, it will have some decent options to choose from.

Here are five of the top tight ends set to hit free agency next week:

Dalton Schultz

2022 stats: 57 catches on 89 targets for 577 yards and five touchdowns (15 games)

There’s no way this is happening, but it’s fun to think about. Schultz not only is the top tight end set to hit the open market, but he’s also one of the very best tight ends in football. Sure, his production dipped this season (he missed two games due to injuries), but he’s only a year removed from posting 78 catches for 808 yards. He likely will land a big contract in free agency.

Mike Gesicki

2022 stats: 32 catches on 52 targets for 362 yards and five touchdowns (17 games)

Many experts believed Gesicki would struggle in Mike McDaniel’s offense — and they were right. Gesicki posted the fewest catches and receiving yards since his rookie season in 2018 despite playing a full 17-game schedule. He’s not a good blocker, which likely will limit his appeal to the Patriots, but Gesicki still is just 27 years old and remains a talented pass-catching tight end.