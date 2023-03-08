Here Are Five Receivers Patriots Could Target In NFL Free Agency

Odell Beckham Jr.

2022 stats: didn’t play

We recently broke down why now might be the best time for Patriots to finally land Beckham, whom Bill Belichick has been after for years. Following a pair of ACL tears and a lost 2022 campaign, Beckham’s value never has been lower. Plus, before he and the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, Beckham admitted to nearly signing with New England following his mid-season release from the Cleveland Browns. And the Patriots reportedly showed interest in him last offseason.

What Beckham has left in the tank is anyone’s guess. His knee reportedly scared off potential suitors this season and, at 30 years old, he might never regain his prior form. His off-field issues also are concerning. But if Beckham is willing to sign on for cheap money and a potentially reduced role, he might make sense for the Patriots as a low-risk/high-reward option.

D.J. Chark

2022 stats: 30 catches on 52 targets for 502 yards and three touchdowns (11 games)

Chark also signed a prove-it deal last offseason but wound up seeing mixed results with the Detroit Lions. The former Jacksonville Jaguar never has played a full season but still is just 26 years old. He remains a talented receiver who’s only a few years removed from posting 73 catches, 1,008 yards and eight TDs as a 23-year-old.

If the Patriots want to add a high-end receiver this offseason, Chark isn’t it. At least, they couldn’t bank on him providing a full, productive season. But he’s more than worth a flier and might be one of the better bargain options on the open market.

Allen Lazard

2022 stats: 60 catches on 100 targets for 788 yards and six touchdowns (15 games)

Lazard took over as the top option in the Green Bay Packers passing game this season and offered decent production. He’s not a No. 1 receiver, and it might be a stretch to call him a good No. 2, but Lazard is a solid player and would serve as a fine replacement for Bourne and Agholor if either leaves New England this offseason.

But how much money will he be looking for in free agency? If the Patriots could get Lazard on a good deal, they should consider it. But they shouldn’t extend themselves, especially after what happened with Agholor the last two years.

Chosen Anderson (formerly Robbie Anderson)

2022 stats: 20 catches on 44 targets for 282 yards and one touchdown (16 games)

What happened to this guy? Anderson has become a total non-factor since catching 95 balls for 1,096 yards in 2020 with the Panthers. He eventually wore out his welcome in Carolina and was traded to the Arizona Cardinals last October. In 10 games for the Cardinals this season, Anderson caught just seven passes for 76 yards. So, it’s not surprising that Arizona plans to release the 29-year-old before the start of free agency.

Anderson’s connection to New England is well-documented. The Patriots pursued him in free agency in 2020 and reportedly explored a trade last offseason. Perhaps Belichick still is interested in Anderson and believes he has something left in the tank. This ship might’ve sailed, though.