NFL Trade Rumors: Jets ‘On The Brink’ Of Acquiring Aaron Rodgers

It might be only a matter of time before Aaron Rodgers starts calling the Meadowlands home.

Rodgers-Jets rumors really started to heat up earlier this week when it was reported the sides had been in touch. A New York contingency reportedly proceeded to fly out Tuesday to California, where it met with the star quarterback in person in his home state.

The meeting and the conversations that followed apparently went well, so much so that the Jets reportedly are confident in their chances to acquire Rodgers.

“In the wake of an extensive in-person meeting between Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets brass, including owner Woody Johnson, there’s optimism in the Jets’ organization that they are on the brink of landing the future Hall of Fame QB, sources close to the situation tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted Thursday morning.

“As the Jets internally are working under an optimism that this will happen, the Jets and the Packers remain engaged in conversations about compensation and contract, sources said. Those conversations already started before the meeting.”

If Rodgers approves a trade to New York, a trade package heading back to Green Bay reportedly could include the Jets’ second-round pick this year (No. 43 overall) and a conditional 2025 draft pick. Gang Green also would have to pay Rodgers, who’s set to make nearly $60 million this season.