Patriots Legend Dont’a Hightower Finally Announces Retirement

One of the greatest linebackers in Patriots history finally hung up his cleats Tuesday morning.

Dont’a Hightower announced his NFL retirement in a story published by the Players Tribune. The longtime New England linebacker sat out the entire 2022 season as a free agent, leading some to wonder whether he had plans of returning in 2023. But with Tuesday’s announcement, Hightower officially closed the book on a memorable career.

“Today, I am officially retiring from the NFL,” Hightower wrote. “I know these announcements always feel bittersweet, but I can’t think of a better story than the one I wrote in New England. A decade, three Super Bowls, two Pro Bowls, and the birth of my son — all playing for one franchise. How many guys have a story like that?

“So this is a happy day for me, and I just wanted to let you all know how much I appreciate you embracing a Southern kid from Lewisburg, Tennessee.”

Selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Hightower enjoyed a reasonably large role as a rookie in a Bill Belichick defense — which is no easy feat. But the Alabama product’s career took off after that, with Hightower eventually establishing himself as one of the top linebackers and draft picks of the Belichick era.