Could Dont’a Hightower Still Return To Patriots Before 2022 Season?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick offered a rave review Tuesday of a player no longer on the New England Patriots’ roster.

Ahead of the team’s second open OTA practice, Belichick was asked whether third-year linebacker Josh Uche — whom the coach called a “big piece” of New England’s defense — could play a versatile role similar to the one Dont’a Hightower filled during his decade with the Patriots.

“I think it’s a stretch to compare most everybody to Hightower,” Belichick replied. “We’re talking about one of the best linebackers that’s ever played here.”

That’s an accurate assessment. Hightower was instrumental in three Super Bowl victories and was part of the Patriots’ All-Decade Team for the 2010s, and it raised an interesting question: Could the 32-year-old defensive co-captain make a delayed return to the only NFL franchise he’s ever known?

Hightower still is available, having gone unsigned through the first 2 1/2 months of free agency. But it’s unclear how the Patriots view him as a player at this stage of his career.

Last season, he started 15 games in his return from a COVID-19 opt-out, and his physicality made him an asset as a point-of-attack run defender. But teams were able to exploit his lack of speed and mobility late in the season, both in the run game and in coverage, where he earned the second-worst Pro Football Focus grade out of 80 qualifying linebackers.

The Patriots also gave Hightower fewer pass-rushing opportunities than he’d seen in recent seasons. Playing nearly 70% of his snaps as an inside linebacker, he finished with 1 1/2 sacks, four quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and 20 total pressures, down from 5 1/2, 13, eight and 35 in his Pro Bowl 2019 campaign.