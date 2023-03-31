Patriots Lend Plane To UConn Basketball Team For Final Four Travel

The UConn men’s basketball team successfully made it to the Final Four, and it got a little help from the Patriots.

New England this week lent one of its two team airplanes — popularly known as the “AirKrafts” — to the Huskies for their travel to Houston. UConn shared photos of players boarding the plane in a tweet Wednesday evening.

Take a look:

The fourth-seeded Huskies will face the fifth-seeded Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night for the right to advance to the National Championship Game. Tip-off from NRG Stadium is scheduled for 8:49 p.m. ET.

UConn will be looking to earn a spot in the title game for the fifth time in program history. The Huskies’ lone Final Four loss came in 2009 and they’re 4-0 in championship games, including their last appearance in 2014.