Patriots Met With These Top Tackle Prospects At NFL Combine

Offensive tackle is the Patriots’ most glaring roster need. So it should surprise no one that their list of NFL combine interviews included several of the top prospects at the position.

New England met with Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., Georgia’s Broderick Jones and Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison, among others, during its week in Indianapolis, according to Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar.

Johnson and Jones are viewed as two of this year’s top three tackle prospects, along with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski. Harrison could hear his name called in Round 1, as well.

A lack of quality tackle depth was a major problem for the 2022 Patriots, who cycled through four different starters on the right side and struggled to adequately protect quarterback Mac Jones. They currently have just three tackles under contract for the 2023 season: Trent Brown, who started 16 games at left tackle; Conor McDermott, who started the final six at right tackle and re-signed last month; and Andrew Stueber, a 2022 seventh-round pick who missed his entire rookie season with an injury.

Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste and Marcus Cannon are set to hit unrestricted free agency when the new NFL league year opens March 15.

Given the current state of this position group, it would not be surprising to see New England both sign a starting-caliber veteran tackle and draft one in the early rounds. Other tackles projected as Day 1 or 2 selections include Tennessee’s Darnell Wright, Ohio State’s Dawand Jones and North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch.

The Patriots also met with multiple top prospects at wide receiver (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston), cornerback (Joey Porter Jr., Christian Gonzalez), tight end (Michael Mayer) and edge rusher (Tyree Wilson, Lukas Van Ness, Myles Murphy). They currently own the 14th overall selection, which would be the highest they’ve picked since Jerod Mayo went 10th overall in 2008.