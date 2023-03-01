Patriots Holding Meetings With These Two Top NFL Draft Prospects

INDIANAPOLIS — The Patriots might not project as a team that will target a defensive lineman in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but that didn’t stop them from meeting some of the position’s top prospects while at the Scouting Combine.

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, a consensus top-10 pick, told reporters that he planned to meet with New England sometime Wednesday. Wilson doesn’t figure to be available when the Patriots pick at 14th overall, but you can’t rule out Bill Belichick trading up in the first round. Plus, the Patriots could just be doing their due diligence with a top prospect.

Wilson played in 10 games before suffering a season-ending foot injury in November. Prior to the injury, Wilson racked up 61 tackles (14 for loss) and seven sacks. He finished with 38 tackles and seven sacks the previous season.

Tyree Wilson said he plans to meet with the Patriots today. The Texas Tech edge rusher is considered a potential top five pick in the NFL draft pic.twitter.com/kI5mGA0VJE — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) March 1, 2023

But Wilson isn’t the only noteworthy defensive lineman who’ll speak with the Patriots in Indianapolis.

Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness told reporters he’d meet with New England on Thursday. The 6-foot-5 Van Ness can play both inside and outside and also contributes on special teams. A former high school hockey player, Van Ness racked up 37 tackles and six sacks last season for the Hawkeyes.

“That would be an amazing opportunity,” Van Ness said of possibly landing with the Patriots. “And if Coach Belichick took the opportunity on me, I’d really be looking forward to a fun career.”