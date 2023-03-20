Patriots Rumors: Potential Insight Into Joe Judge’s New Role

It’s become obvious that Joe Judge will work for the Patriots in 2023, but what will his actual job be?

It won’t be as a quarterbacks coach, the position he held this season. That role will be filled by Bill O’Brien, who recently was hired as New England’s next offensive coordinator. And it’s hard to envision Judge having a large influence on offense, given the dysfunction he and Matt Patricia reportedly created in 2022.

Well, the weekend produced some potential clues. In his Sunday notes column, ESPN’s Mike Reiss relayed a story recently shared by retired Patriots safety Devin McCourty while also offering his own insight into Judge’s situation.

“When McCourty told the story of how he informed (Bill) Belichick of his decision to retire in a WEEI radio interview, he described how he walked into Belichick’s office and Joe Judge was there meeting with Belichick,” Reiss wrote. “That reflects what some believe will ultimately be Judge’s role with the team this year: a senior adviser to Belichick.”

Judge was hired as the Giants’ head coach in 2020 on a five-year deal. Fired in early 2022, Judge will be paid by New York for the next two seasons.

That undeniable value might factor into why Belichick wants to keep Judge on the staff. Plus, New England’s head coach always has spoken highly of the longtime special teams coordinator.

Judge was part of the Patriots contingent that coached at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, and also was among a handful of coaches and staffers who attended the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.