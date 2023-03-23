Patriots Sign Punter Two Weeks After Releasing Jake Bailey

The Patriots have a new punter.

New England on Thursday signed Corliss Waitman, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Waitman, a left-footed punter, recently had his exclusive-rights tender withdrawn by the Denver Broncos after they signed Riley Dixon.

The move arrived roughly two weeks after the Patriots released Jake Bailey, who eventually landed with the Miami Dolphins.

Waitman has previous experience with New England, having spent a brief stint on the Patriots practice squad in 2021. He wound up punting for the Pittsburgh Steelers that season before spending 2022 with the Broncos and playing in all 17 games.

The 27-year-old likely will get a shot to earn Bailey’s old job in training camp. However, there are more than a few punter prospects whom the Patriots could target in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michael Palardy, who filled in for Bailey when he was injured this season, remains a free agent.