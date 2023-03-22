Jake Bailey Reveals Reason For Patriots Struggles After Joining Dolphins

Jake Bailey wouldn’t say much Wednesday about his grievance against the Patriots, only that it had been resolved.

But the 2020 All-Pro punter did share his side of why he struggled so mightily during his final season in New England.

In his introductory Miami Dolphins news conference, Bailey told reporters an increased emphasis on squat workouts led to back issues and ultimately derailed his 2022 campaign.

“A lot of it had to do with squatting a ton,” Bailey said, via Omar Kelly of Sports Illustrated’s Dolphins blog. “I didn’t grow up loading my back with back squats. … I tried to start something new and be part of the program, and it backfired the whole season.”

Bailey said he “didn’t feel like myself the whole year.”

“I was squatting a lot and getting treatment on my back since Week 1,” he said, via Kelly, adding that he hasn’t squatted since Week 15 and now feels “pretty good.”

Players have remarked in the past about New England emphasizing lower-body lifting more than other NFL teams. That struck cornerback Shaun Wade when he came over from Baltimore in 2021, saying early in his Patriots tenure that “every day is definitely a leg day here.” But it’s unclear why Bailey’s training plan evidently shifted in his fourth season with the franchise.