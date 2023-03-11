This Punter Prospect Looks Like Patriots Fit After Jake Bailey Release

The Patriots need a new punter after giving Jake Bailey the boot Friday afternoon. The odds of them targeting one in the 2023 NFL Draft are high.

New England’s coaches surely will spend the next several weeks evaluating potential replacements, but a cursory glance at this year’s draft class yields one obvious fit: Rutgers’ Adam Korsak.

In addition to playing for one of Bill Belichick’s favorite programs, Korsak won the Ray Guy Award this past season as the best punter in college football and put up what qualify as video-game numbers for a player at his position.

According to his official Rutgers football bio, the 25-year-old Australian this season:

— Led the nation in punts that pinned the opponent inside its own 20-yard line (32)

— Ranked third in the nation in net punting average (43.57 yards)

— Recorded just two touchbacks on 75 punts and once held a streak of 150 consecutive punts without one that spanned parts of four seasons