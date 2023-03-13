Patriots Teammates Celebrate Jonathan Jones’ Free Agent Decision

Several of Jonathan Jones’ Patriots teammates were thrilled to learn he’s sticking around in New England.
After news broke Monday that Jones had agreed to terms on a new two-year contract ahead of NFL free agency, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and safety Adrian Phillips both expressed their excitement on social media.
Jones was one of the Patriots’ top internal free agents, and he reportedly had interest from other cornerback-needy teams. In fact, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported the 29-year-old turned down the opportunity to earn “a fair amount more” money on the open market.
Re-signing Jones allows the Patriots to maintain a level of stability in a defensive backfield that just lost longtime starting safety and co-captain Devin McCourty to retirement.
McCourty also celebrated Jones’ new deal on Twitter, calling him a “true leader.”
“LOVE IT,” he tweeted.
McCourty’s shoutout spotlighted the question of how New England plans to deploy Jones this coming season. He primarily played in the slot for his first six seasons before becoming a starting outside cornerback in 2022, and he’s also seen action at free safety in the past. Though Jones has far more experience at corner than at safety, the Patriots could view him as a potential McCourty replacement, as they don’t have an obvious one on their roster.
Asked on Twitter to predict Jones’ role, McCourty said it will depend on how the Patriots approach the rest of the offseason.
“I think it will depend on who’s there,” McCourty tweeted. “Pats believe in putting the best players out there … my guess he plays a few different roles to start.”
As one of the Patriots’ longest-tenured players, Jones also could help fill the leadership void created by McCourty’s departure. The latter served as a team captain for the last 12 seasons and was New England’s primary defensive signal-caller.