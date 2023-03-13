Patriots Teammates Celebrate Jonathan Jones’ Free Agent Decision

Several of Jonathan Jones’ Patriots teammates were thrilled to learn he’s sticking around in New England.

After news broke Monday that Jones had agreed to terms on a new two-year contract ahead of NFL free agency, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and safety Adrian Phillips both expressed their excitement on social media.

Jones was one of the Patriots’ top internal free agents, and he reportedly had interest from other cornerback-needy teams. In fact, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported the 29-year-old turned down the opportunity to earn “a fair amount more” money on the open market.

Re-signing Jones allows the Patriots to maintain a level of stability in a defensive backfield that just lost longtime starting safety and co-captain Devin McCourty to retirement.

McCourty also celebrated Jones’ new deal on Twitter, calling him a “true leader.”