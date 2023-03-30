President Joe Biden Hosts ‘Inspiring’ Damar Hamlin On White House Visit

Damar Hamlin has been a busy man since recovering from cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

The 25-year-old has become an advocate for improved knowledge about cardiac events, with his latest stop coming at the White House with President Joe Biden.

“Damar Hamlin’s courage, resilience and spirit inspired the American people,” the President’s official Twitter account tweeted Thursday. “And what’s more: he turned recovery into action — and our country is better for it. It was my honor to have him and his family here today.”

Hamlin visited Capitol Hill to advocate for the Access to AEDs Act, a bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. House this week, per Pro Football Talk. The bill would established a grant program to fund the purchase of AEDs, strengthen CPR training and develop cardiac emergency response plans in schools. His life was saved by first responders on the field at Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin still is slowly working his way back to normal, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane gave a positive update regarding his potential return to football earlier this offseason.