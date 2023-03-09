Providence Vs. UConn Live Stream: Watch Big East Tournament Game Online, On TV

The 2023 Men’s Big East Basketball Tournament heads into the quarterfinals with Providence and UConn scheduled to be the second game at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

The Friars and the Huskies each hold a 13-7 conference record, but fourth-seeded UConn had the regular-season edge with a 24-7 overall record. Providence, meanwhile, landed the the fifth seed with a 21-10 overall record.

The sides split their head-to-head season series with UConn winning the last matchup, 87-69, on Feb. 22. The Huskies enter the quarterfinal game on a five-game winning streak, and the Friars lost two straight games heading into Thursday.

UConn is a 6.5-point favorite over Providence, and the game’s total is set at 143.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Huskies are -300 on the money line and the Friars are +240.

Here’s how to watch the Providence-UConn matchup online and on TV.

When: Thursday, March 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports