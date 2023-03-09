Ex-NFL Head Coach Predicts DeAndre Hopkins Trade Destination

DeAndre Hopkins earlier this week admitted he’s been hearing all of the rumors about a potential trade out of Arizona.

Herm Edwards believes a blockbuster is going to happen, and he has an idea of where the superstar wide receiver could wind up.

Edwards was among the panel on Thursday’s “Get Up” episode asked to offer a bold NFL prediction less than a week before the start of the league’s new year. The former head coach of the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs floated a potential Hopkins suitor who already boasts a bonafide No. 1 receiver.

“DeAndre Hopkins, maybe going to the Dallas Cowboys,” Edwards said on ESPN. “Might have to trade for him, but this would be a nice piece for your offense. Big receiver that can win the 50-50 balls, good in the red zone. (He) doesn’t have to run fast, but he’s in the middle of your field. He would be guy that Dak Prescott can lean on in big moments.”

The Cowboys don’t have as great of a need for wide receiver help as some other teams around the NFL, including the New England Patriots. But if Jerry Jones deems Hopkins a player who could legitimately strengthen Dallas’ Super Bowl aspirations, the longtime franchise owner potentially could be aggressive in his pursuit of one of the game’s premier pass-catchers.