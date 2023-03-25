Rays’ Jose Siri Steals Home Vs. Red Sox In Spring Training Game

As Kenny Chesney once sang: 'Don't blink'

Stealing home isn’t seen enough in Major League Baseball, but it happened during the Red Sox-Rays spring training game Saturday afternoon.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, with Durbin Feltman on the mound for Boston and Tampa Bay up 3-2, Jose Siri saw his opportunity to score from third while Feltman was getting ready.

Siri is fast, and utilized his speed to give the Rays a little bit of insurance.

Check it out, but don’t blink or you’ll miss Siri stealing home.

The run gave the Rays a 4-2 lead, a score they’d eventually win by over the Red Sox.

Boston is back in action Sunday afternoon when it takes on the Minnesota Twins at JetBlue Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports Images
