Rays’ Jose Siri Steals Home Vs. Red Sox In Spring Training Game

Stealing home isn’t seen enough in Major League Baseball, but it happened during the Red Sox-Rays spring training game Saturday afternoon.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, with Durbin Feltman on the mound for Boston and Tampa Bay up 3-2, Jose Siri saw his opportunity to score from third while Feltman was getting ready.

Siri is fast, and utilized his speed to give the Rays a little bit of insurance.

Check it out, but don’t blink or you’ll miss Siri stealing home.

Siri is literally a blur across your screen as he steals home ?? pic.twitter.com/6zjUraeml5 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 25, 2023

The run gave the Rays a 4-2 lead, a score they’d eventually win by over the Red Sox.

Boston is back in action Sunday afternoon when it takes on the Minnesota Twins at JetBlue Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.