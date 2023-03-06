Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Speaks On Justin Turner After Injury

Red Sox manager Alex Cora reacted like so many other Boston fans when he saw a bloodied Justin Turner on the ground after taking a fastball to the face at JetBlue Park on Monday.

Turner was hit in the face by a pitch from Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning during the first inning of Boston’s spring training game. The veteran infielder immediately dropped in the batter’s box and was bleeding as Cora and others raced out from the dugout.

“I mean, anything that is above the shoulders, is always scary,” Cora told reporters after Boston remained unbeaten in spring training with a 7-1 win. “You hear it, you go and you just react. Saw a lot of blood there so just get everybody there and try to help him out.”

Cora indicated the baseball hit Turner just below his eye. Turner was coherent when Cora and others raced onto the field. He was able to stand up and walk off the field while being escorted by a team trainer.

The Red Sox released a statement during the late innings and shared Turner was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Turner was stable, alert and in good spirits as he received treatment for soft tissue injuries and was further monitored for a concussion.

“He’s alert, in good spirits,” Cora confirmed with reporters. “Hopefully he’s OK and he can join us sooner rather than later.”

Turner is in line to be on Boston’s Opening Day roster when the Red Sox kick off their regular season March 30 against the Baltimore Orioles. It’s not yet known whether or not that will remain the case, though the positive updates from the Red Sox and Cora certainly are a step in the right direction.