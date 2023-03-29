Red Sox Who Saw Chris Sale In Spring Training Confident In Resurgence

WORCESTER — A number of those who watched Chris Sale up close this spring are confident the Boston Red Sox left-hander will bounce back after a struggle-filled stretch.

Among them is Red Sox prospect Bryan Mata, who pitched in four Grapefruit League games in Fort Meyers, Fla. Mata, who previously rehabbed with Sale after the veteran worked his way back from Tommy John surgery, acknowledged as much during Triple-A Worcester’s media day at Polar Park on Wednesday.

“Oh, 110%,” Mata told NESN.com when asked about Sale’s return to form. “He is ready.”

Mata, the organization’s No. 6 overall prospect and the top pitching prospect, recalled working with Sale during their rehab. It’s where Meta gained an appreciation for the fiery competitor Sale is, despite much of their respective stints not even including a mound.

“Learning how he goes about his business every day and everything, I see those things and I was like, this is serious,” Mata said. “I see why he has that kind of success in the big leagues because he’s one of the best pitchers I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Mata’s high praise follows similar sentiments from Sale. The seven-time MLB All-Star praised the 23-year-old at Red Sox Winter Weekend, comments Mata felt honored by.

Catcher Jorge Alfaro, who’s in his first season with the Red Sox and was optioned to Triple-A on Monday, also had a clear view of Sale as he started four games this spring with a 4.80 ERA in 15 innings. Alfaro believes Sale will find his former self en route to a productive season, as well.