Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Could 2023 Finally Be Bryan Mata’s Year?

Before the start of the 2023 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Bryan Mata.

Bryan Mata has seemingly been on the cusp of a big-league call up for years, but everything points to 2023 finally being the year.

A number of setbacks have seemingly doomed the inevitable over the past few seasons, as Mata has steadily been a top 10 prospect in the Red Sox system without ever breaking through that glass ceiling. Everything that has come out of Boston on the 23-year-old has been positive, with Chris Sale raving about how he turned a corner in 2022.

After building up considerable pitching depth this offseason, will the Red Sox have an opportunity to finally make Mata a major leaguer?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Red Sox’s most powerful prospect arm.

Mata’s story

Mata is a native of Maracay, Venezuela, whose career with the Red Sox has been the definition of stop-start.

Mata was expected to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers in July 2015 before a groin injury pushed back his decision. Boston was the beneficiary, inking the flame thrower to a $25,000 signing bonus six months later. Mata flew through the Red Sox’s system early on, rising all the way to High-A Greenville by the time he turned 18. That’s when the injuries started to derail his progress.