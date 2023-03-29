These Veterans Stood Out As Leaders To Red Sox Newcomer

WORCESTER — The Red Sox lost veteran leadership this offseason with the departure of Xander Bogaerts, but there are still plenty of voices for the younger, even seasoned, players to look up to.

There are some veteran players in the clubhouse, but some of them are new to Fenway Park. Regardless of how long they have been in Boston, their voices have made an impact on newcomers.

“I will say (Justin) Turner. Yeah, I think he’s vocal, and physically he is always talking to you, giving you advice and stuff like that,” veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro told NESN.com during Triple-A Worcester’s media day at Polar Park on Wednesday. “So I will say him and Kiké (Hernández). Those guys are always positive about everything. And try to help you and whatever they can.”

Alfaro spoke highly of the professionalism of his new teammates.

“Pretty much just every day,” he said. “Whenever you get to the field, you saw the mentality that they have and the way they go through their business. He’s a pro; they’re good pros.”

Alfaro made a case for himself to make the Red Sox’s Opening Day roster with a strong spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., along with Connor Wong’s hamstring injury. But the seven-year backstop will start the season in Triple-A. With Alfaro reporting to Worcester, Wong will be the Red Sox’s backup catcher behind Reese McGuire.

Alfaro and his teammates will take the field on Friday when the Worcester Red Sox host the Syracuse Mets at Polar Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, along with WooSox’s Opening Day Ceremonies, on NESN.