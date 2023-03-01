Red Sox’s Chris Sale Will Pitch In Grapefruit League Game

Chris Sale continues to progress positively for the Red Sox in spring training.

The hard-throwing Boston lefty threw two innings of live batting practice Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla. According to The Boston Globe, Sale threw 43 pitches in total to Masataka Yoshida, Connor Wong, Jarren Duran and Elih Marrero.

Sale underwent surgery on his wrist after being involved in a bicycle accident while rehabbing a broken pinkie finger. It ended his 2022 season prematurely and he has yet to pitch a full season in three years. Manager Alex Cora has been encouraged by what he’s seen from Sale, and Sale himself has been optimistic about how he feels.

He threw a bullpen last week — the first time Sale faced hitters since getting his pinkie broken by a comebacker against the New York Yankees last July.

But Wednesday’s bullpen went how the Red Sox were hoping, as Cora confirmed to reporters after Boston’s 4-4 tie with the Houston Astros, Sale’s next outing would be a Grapefruit League game.

Sale will make his spring training debut Monday against the Detroit Tigers at JetBlue Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET on NESN.