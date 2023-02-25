Red Sox’s Chris Sale Throws To Batters For First Time Since Broken Fingers

Saturday marked the first time Chris Sale faced live hitters since being hit with a comebacker against the New York Yankees in July.
The Boston Red Sox pitcher faced a slew of injuries last season that kept him away from the team for the majority of the year. But after surgery on his wrist, Sale is ready to go without restrictions and is expected to be ready for Opening Day next month.
Sale faced hitters Saturday in Florida with his wife, sons and teammates in attendance.
“Last time I faced a hitter it wasn’t fun,” Sale told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “So (Saturday) was a lot of fun. (It) was a big day for me just because it’s one more step in the right direction.”
Sale also knew it was the first time he had been on a mound since breaking his pinky.
“I was aware of it. It was the first thing I said when I came off the mound: ‘Better than the last time I faced hitters. All my fingers are attached,” Sale quipped. “You’re aware of it, but at the same time (the broken pinkie) is such a fluky thing.”
The hard-throwing righty didn’t have anywhere to go when he put up his hands to shield himself from the comebacker that broke his pinky and left it mangled as he walked off the mound at Yankee Stadium.
It’s been a while since Sale has had a full healthy season, but he’s not thinking about his velocity as he works to get back into a rhythm.
“I don’t have any idea (about velocity)? he told reporters. “I’m more worried about the shape of pitches, the execution, how hitters are reacting to it. If I’d have gone out there (Saturday) ball off the wall, off the wall, off the wall, I’d have tried to figure something out. But for right now, I’m just kind of getting through the process.”
It’s unclear if Sale will be the Opening Day starter for the Red Sox, but it’s up for grabs and we’re sure Sale will continue to put in the work to be out there March 30 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.