Red Sox’s Chris Sale Throws To Batters For First Time Since Broken Fingers

Saturday marked the first time Chris Sale faced live hitters since being hit with a comebacker against the New York Yankees in July.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher faced a slew of injuries last season that kept him away from the team for the majority of the year. But after surgery on his wrist, Sale is ready to go without restrictions and is expected to be ready for Opening Day next month.

Sale faced hitters Saturday in Florida with his wife, sons and teammates in attendance.

Biggest Sale fans in the house. ? pic.twitter.com/1QuYFPYaHV — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 25, 2023

“Last time I faced a hitter it wasn’t fun,” Sale told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “So (Saturday) was a lot of fun. (It) was a big day for me just because it’s one more step in the right direction.”

Sale also knew it was the first time he had been on a mound since breaking his pinky.

“I was aware of it. It was the first thing I said when I came off the mound: ‘Better than the last time I faced hitters. All my fingers are attached,” Sale quipped. “You’re aware of it, but at the same time (the broken pinkie) is such a fluky thing.”