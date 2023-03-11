Scenarios For Bruins Clinching Stanley Cup Playoffs Berth

The Bruins can clinch a playoff berth Saturday, but they’ll need some help to get it done this early in the season.

Boston hosts the Detroit Red Wings for a matinee showdown and can get one step closer to the Stanley Cup playoffs if the Bruins get back in the win column.

There are two scenarios in which the Bruins can be the first team to get into the playoffs.

If the Bruins beat the Red Wings in regulation, the New York Islanders lose to the Washington Capitals in regulation, overtime or a shootout and the Ottawa Senators lose to the Vancouver Canucks in regulation, then the B’s will punch their ticket to the postseason.

If the Bruins win in overtime or a shootout, then the Islanders and Senators will both need to lose in regulation.

Boston looks to rebound from its 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators and wrap up its homestand on a high note against Detroit. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET on ABC.