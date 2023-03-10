Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Loss To Oilers That Snapped Win Streak

The Bruins saw their 10-game win streak come to an end after a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Boston led 2-0 at one point, but being unable to win puck battles and making one too many passes led to its first loss since Feb. 11 against the Washington Capitals.

While the Bruins were able to shut down Connor McDavid, they weren’t able to do the same to the Oilers’ depth, which is what ultimately led Edmonton to the win.

Here are four takeaways from Thursday’s loss.

Bruins turned down opportunity to extend lead

Stuart Skinner was a bit shaky in the beginning of the game for the Oilers, particularly in the first period. The Bruins should have taken advantage of the goalie, but were unable to do so. Usually the B’s pile on the goals when they see a goalie is struggling, but the tables turned Thursday night as the offense proved to pass up opportunity after opportunity to put the puck in the back of the net.

“I thought we checked pretty good tonight, but I thought the Oilers were the better team,” head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game. “They were good, we weren’t good enough. I thought they outplayed us, outworked us, and out-coached us.

“… I thought that we were good in the second, we passed up too many opportunities to push the lead. We were a very non-competitive team offensively tonight, I guess is the best way to say it.”