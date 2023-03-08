Seton Hall Vs. DePaul Live Stream: Watch Big East Tournament Game Online, On TV

The Men’s Big East Basketball Tournament kicks off Wednesday when DePaul and Seton Hall battle at Madison Square Garden.

The No. 10 Blue Demons (9-22, 3-17) and No. 7 Pirates (17-14, 10-10) will face off in the second game of the tournament. DePaul will hope to find another gear in the Big East tournament as it is coming into the game with a 12-game losing streak. It last played Seton Hall on Feb. 5, when the latter won 69-64.

The Pirates also rode a cold stretch to end the regular season as they lost five of their last seven games heading into Wednesday’s game.

Seton Hall is a 5.5-point favorite, and the game’s total is 137.5, according to BetMGM. The winner will take on the No. 2 seed Xavier Musketeers on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch the DePaul-Seton Hall matchup online and on TV.

When: Wednesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports