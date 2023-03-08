Should Patriots Poach Either Of These Bills Stars In Free Agency?

The Buffalo Bills are poised to lose two key members of their formidable defense this offseason.

Could either land with the division rival New England Patriots?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter this week reported Bills safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds are “expected” to sign elsewhere when they become unrestricted free agents next Wednesday.

We’ve already spotlighted Poyer as a veteran option the Patriots could pursue if they lose longtime free safety Devin McCourty to retirement this offseason:

Bill Belichick loves poaching players from New England’s division rivals, and Poyer would be a good fit for its defense. He’s been one of the best coverage safeties in the NFL over the past several seasons and has the versatility to play multiple positions. The 31-year-old also brings brash confidence and proven leadership as a three-time Bills captain, which the Patriots would need if McCourty walks away. Injuries were an issue for Poyer this season, however, as he sat out five games with various ailments after missing just two over the previous five campaigns.

Poyer might not be interested in sticking around the Northeast, however. He recently said on his podcast that he’d love to sign with a warm-weather team in a state with no income tax. The Patriots check neither of those boxes.

As for Edmunds, he’d add youth, size, athleticism and playmaking ability to New England’s linebacking corps. The 24-year-old has been Buffalo’s leading tackler in all five of his NFL seasons — topping 100 in each — and was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020.