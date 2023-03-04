How Nick Foligno Helped Tyler Bertuzzi Get Acquainted With Bruins

Nick Foligno has been a team-first player for the Bruins since coming to Boston last year, and that didn’t change just because he’s injured.

The Bruins forward, who’s on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, helped welcome Tyler Bertuzzi to his new team by making sure he got to Warrior Ice Arena on Friday for an optional skate.

Bertuzzi was traded to Boston on Thursday and got into the city around 8:30 p.m. ET, so he didn’t have time to meet his new teammates before they made history with a 7-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

After picking up his first point with the Bruins on Saturday afternoon against the New York Rangers, Bertuzzi spoke to Emily Kaplan at first intermission and revealed, per the ABC broadcast, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand were two of the first people to call him when news of the trade broke before telling her that Foligno picked Bertuzzi up and brought him to practice to meet everyone.

Bertuzzi is familiar with Foligno due to both of them being from Sudbury, Ontario, but it’s no surprise “Uncle Nick” continued to showcase his leadership and how he’s there for his teammates.

Foligno may not be able to make an impact on the ice while he recovers, but he’s certainly making his presence known off the ice and making sure everyone feels welcome.