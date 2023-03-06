Where Team Ninja’s ‘Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’ Came Up Short

Team Ninja may have missed the mark with their release of “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty” last Friday.

Best known for the recent releases of the “Ninja Gaiden” and “Nioh’ series,” Team Ninja’s latest contribution to the gaming community leaned more toward the underwhelming side of the scale. And after what appeared to be an overall impressive trailer to hype up the release from the Japanese video game developers, “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty” failed to serve as a strong Souls-like RPG (better known as Soulsbourne) genre addition.

So, where did Team Ninja come up short?

As a part-time gamer, it must be said that a road of challenges lie ahead for those unfamiliar with similar games in the Soulsbourne category. This game won’t come like second nature to your average sports junkie — like yours truly — accustomed to spending countless hours building his or her dream roster on “MLB The Show” or “NBA 2K.” Instead, from the very start, “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty” kicks off the exact same way it continues: With a road of utter confusion.

The plot itself seems fairly simple. You’re a nameless militia soldier set in 184AD China during the Later Han Dynasty. While fighting for your life, you’re tasked with the improbable. And that’s to overcome a corrupt group of fellow warriors and demons while teaming up with historical soldiers. Pretty straight to the point, right?

Well, at first glance it appeared so.