WWE Reveals Breathtaking WrestleMania 39 Stage At SoFi Stadium

WWE is rolling out the red carpet

by

32 minutes ago

You’ve gotta hand it to WWE for their ability to make the WrestleMania stage reveal a “thing” every year.

The build is complete, and WWE made the annual reveal Friday morning a day ahead of the two-night spectacle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

While the WWE has dialed back much of its in-arena presentation over the years, ditching show-specific stages for various TV shows or premium live events, they certainly go all out for WrestleMania. Typically, those stages are very much tied to the host city, and this year’s stage for the Showcase of the Immortals is no different with a decidedly Hollywood theme.

Check out the elaborate reveal in the video below.

The two-night event kicks off Saturday from the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

Get ready for WrestleMania with NESN.com’s in-depth coverage below.

WrestleMania preview

NESN.com/WWE

More wrestling:

WWE Reveals Breathtaking WrestleMania 39 Stage At SoFi Stadium
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner
Previous Article

Mike Greenberg Could Not Believe This Take On Patriots Rival
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Next Article

NCAA Tournament Final Four: San Diego State vs. FAU Preview

Picked For You

Related