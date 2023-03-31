WWE Reveals Breathtaking WrestleMania 39 Stage At SoFi Stadium

You’ve gotta hand it to WWE for their ability to make the WrestleMania stage reveal a “thing” every year.

The build is complete, and WWE made the annual reveal Friday morning a day ahead of the two-night spectacle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

While the WWE has dialed back much of its in-arena presentation over the years, ditching show-specific stages for various TV shows or premium live events, they certainly go all out for WrestleMania. Typically, those stages are very much tied to the host city, and this year’s stage for the Showcase of the Immortals is no different with a decidedly Hollywood theme.

Check out the elaborate reveal in the video below.

The two-night event kicks off Saturday from the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

