Alex Cora Understood Triston Casas’ Decision On Defensive Miscue

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas tried to make a difficult defensive play in a key spot during Wednesday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Alex Cora understands that.

And it’s why the Red Sox manager defended Casas’ decision one day after Boston was swept by the Pirates at Fenway Park.

“I think (Wednesday), you can’t get on Triston because he was aggressive trying to make a play,” Cora told reporters before Boston started its series against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Cora, though, also hinted how Casas’ decision — throwing to third base with a runner on second and nobody out in the seventh — wasn’t one Boston will get comfortable with going forward. Casas’ attempt to throw out Pirates catcher Jason Delay ultimately didn’t work and thus Pittsburgh was rewarded with runners on first and third and nobody out in a then 2-0 contest.

“But you have to think about (the) worst-case scenario that guy is safe and,” Cora told reporters, “… it’s first and third instead of man at third, infield in, one out, we make a pitch and we get out of the inning.”

The Pirates ultimately extended their lead to 4-0 after the seventh inning. Delay scored on a sacrifice fly the very next batter after Casas’ throw to third baseman Rafael Devers.