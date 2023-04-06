Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings

The Bruins head back to TD Garden on Thursday to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston will seek its fourth win a row as the Black and Gold anticipate a good test in their next two games against top-caliber teams. Thursday also might serve as a potential postseason preview as the Stanley Cup Playoffs near.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters before the game Jeremy Swayman will get the start, and David Krejci will miss another game due to a lower-body injury. The veteran center did not play in Sunday’s shootout win over the St. Louis Blues.

Taylor Hall has not been cleared to play but has been progressing well in practice, and while Oskar Steen was recalled from Providence on Thursday, he will be a healthy scratch, along with Jakub Zboril.

You can catch all the Bruins-Maple Leafs action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (60-12-5)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — A.J. Greer

Jakub Lauko — Tomas Nosek — Garnet Hathaway