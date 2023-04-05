David Krejci’s Status In Question For Bruins-Maple Leafs Game

The Boston Bruins begin their final five games of the regular season Thursday night and might be even more shorthanded than they already are.

David Krejci left Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena early. He skated on his usual second line before his early exit, which raised a few concerns about the veteran center.

“I think he still has some discomfort and we’re gonna be very precautionary right now,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Wednesday. “He’s questionable for (Thursday). We’ll see in the morning.”

Krejci sat out of the Bruins’ shootout win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday with a lower-body injury, and it probably wouldn’t hurt if he had a little extra rest down the stretch before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

The good news for the Bruins is that Krejci made it through a majority of Wednesday’s practice, so even if he does miss Thursday’s game, it’s likely not a long-term thing. And being “very precautionary” with someone who is a staple in the lineup and historically plays some of his best hockey in the playoffs is a smart move.

Boston has morning skate at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, so we’ll likely know Krejci’s status prior to game time.

The Bruins welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to TD Garden on Thursday night for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop.