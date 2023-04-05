Latest Update On Taylor Hall Should Excite Bruins Fans

Taylor Hall is inching closer toward a return to the Bruins.

The forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury suffered in February against the Vancouver Canucks. It wasn’t guaranteed Hall would be back before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin, but he started to slowly make progress and began practicing in a non-contact sweater the last few weeks.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on March 23 said Hall still had hurdles to clear and didn’t have a “definitive answer” on whether they’d have No. 71 on the third line before Boston’s quest for the Stanley Cup started.

Hall, who’s on long-term injured reserve, practiced Wednesday in a regular sweater for the first time since his injury, meaning he’s cleared certain hurdles and only has a few more to go before he’s ready for game action.

“There?s still some steps and conversations I have to have before I’m fully playing,” Hall told reporters after practice, per 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson. “We’ll know that by (Thursday) morning.”

Montgomery didn’t “completely rule” Hall out for Thursday’s game, but did tell reporters he was “doubtful.”

Getting Hall back certainly would be a boost to the lineup, though the Bruins have gotten by without him in his absence thanks to the depth they have. Boston has clinched the Presidents’ Trophy and earned win No. 60 while Hall was sidelined.