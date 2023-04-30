Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Game 7 Lines, Pairings

A trip to Round 2 is on the line Sunday in Boston

2 hours ago

The Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers will finish their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series Sunday night at TD Garden.

Although head coach Jim Montgomery did not reveal the Bruins’ Game 7 goaltender immediately after morning skate, The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa projects Jeremy Swayman to get the start in between the pipes. Linus Ullmark started in net for the Bruins in the first six games of the series, but he made a back-breaking mistake in Game 5 and allowed six goals in Florida on Friday night. If Swayman does get the nod, it will mark the sixth postseason start of his NHL career.

A goalie change might not be Montgomery’s only lineup tweak for Game 7 either. Based on morning skate, Shinaza identified Connor Clifton and Nick Foligno as likely scratches. Trent Frederic, who hasn’t played since Game 4, is expected to draw into the fourth line, while Matt Grzelcyk is slated to return after not playing in Game 6.

As for the visiting Panthers, head coach Paul Maurice on Sunday morning confirmed he’ll deploy the same lineup used in Friday’s 12-goal affair at FLA Live Arena.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Panthers Game 7:

BOSTON BRUINS (3-3)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Tyler Bertuzzi
Trent Frederic–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Dmitry Orlov

Jeremy Swayman

FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-3)
Carter Verhaeghe–Aleksander Barkov–Anthony Duclair
Nick Cousins–Sam Bennett–Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen–Anton Lundell–Sam Reinhart
Colin White–Eric Staal–Zac Dalpe

Gustav Forsling–Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal–Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura–Radko Gudas

Sergei Bobrovsky

