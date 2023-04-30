Watch These Highlight Videos Of All 12 Patriots NFL Draft Picks

With the 2023 NFL Draft now over, it’s time to familiarize yourself with the newest members of the Patriots.

New England selected 12 players over the weekend, assembling what personnel executive Matt Groh called a “diverse” draft class. The Patriots wound up with three cornerbacks, three interior offensive linemen, two receivers, one kicker, one punter, a defensive end and a hybrid safety/linebacker. Notably, they didn’t come away with a tight end or offensive tackle, despite having clear needs at both positions.

While videos of kickers and punters admittedly aren’t that exciting, we nevertheless decided to compile highlight videos of all 12 picks. A recurring theme: New England targeted speed and athleticism from its skill players and size and strength from prospects who play in the trenches — while prioritizing versatility along the way.

Here are highlights of each player selected by New England during the NFL draft:

CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon (Round 1)

DE Keion White, Georgia Tech (Round 2)

LB/S Marte Mapu, Sacramento State (Round 3)