Bruins’ Brad Marchand Expects Patrice Bergeron To Play Game 1 Vs. Panthers

Despite the looming uncertainty of Patrice Bergeron’s status before the Boston Bruins officially embark on their 2023 Stanley Cup playoff run, teammate Brad Marchand isn’t concerned.

Bergeron, who was removed early during Boston’s regular season finale against the Montreal Canadiens last Thursday night, is yet to be announced as active or inactive prior to Game 1 with the Florida Panthers which is scheduled for Monday night. Boston announced that he was pulled due to “precautionary” reasons linked to an upper-body injury. This presents an obvious and understandable early postseason concern for a team that gelled to a record-shattering 2023 season.

However, Marchand calmed any worries about Boston’s captain, offering a positive perspective on Bergeron’s unknown status.

“He’s obviously a huge piece to the group and he always leans on and off the ice, regardless if he’s on the ice practicing or not,” Marchand told reporters Sunday, per team-provided video. “So it’s not a big deal. He’s taken rest days throughout the year just to make sure he’s feeling good. Someone’s not feeling well this time of year then it’s just great to have the opportunity to rest up and prepare.”

The two are set to take the ice for their 11th postseason as Bruins teammates, and Marchand doesn’t envision any delay on those plans. When asked by reporters if he expects Bergeron to suit up and take the ice Monday night, Marchand provided an optimistic response.

“Yeah,” Marchand said. “I think he’s just sick or something.”

Following a 65-win regular season, which the Bruins have noted repeatedly that they’re far from content with, Marchand always doesn’t see a minor Bergeron setback hampering Boston’s chances. The B’s have shown resilience better than any other team in the league. They’ve shown an adept ability to navigate any storm that hits them, whether it’d be a pregame injury or a late-game deficit.