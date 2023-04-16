Alex Cora Credits Red Sox Assistant After Game-Altering Pickoff

Red Sox reliever Kaleb Ort and second baseman Christian Arroyo combined for a game-altering play in the eighth inning of Boston’s 2-1 series-clinching victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

But Red Sox manager Alex Cora wanted to make sure Boston’s bench coach Ramón Vázquez received his fair share of credit, too, after Ort and Arroyo successfully picked off Angels’ Brett Phillips at second base.

“The big play at second, that’s stuff that you work on in spring training,” Cora told reporters after Boston’s win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It looks boring and it’s repetitive and people hate it, but it happens once. That’s the hope when you work on stuff like this, like at least once in the season you’re gonna get somebody out and we did. Credit to Ramón on that one.”

A (pickoff) play in three acts. pic.twitter.com/I8xzKZ9K8U — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 16, 2023

Cora hinted it was something the Red Sox bench saw, as well as the timely spot in the game, which prompted the decision. On the play, catcher Connor Wong lowered his glove as to initiate Ort’s turn and throw to Arroyo. Wong doing so behind the plate was a nonverbal cue when Phillips’ momentum took him a step further away from the bag.

“It’s something that, obviously, we wait and wait and wait,” Cora told reporters. “And everybody knows we have a play like that. Everybody in the big leagues has a play like that. You just have to wait for the right moment, right? And it was perfect timing.”

You can watch the play here.