Bruins Fans Will Love Seeing Patrice Bergeron Back With Team

Patrice Bergeron was back on the ice with his Boston Bruins teammates Tuesday morning, and supporters of the Black and Gold surely will be thrilled to see it.

Check it out here, per the Bruins:

Bergeron, who has not played in Boston’s first four games of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, was expected to practice Tuesday with the group at Warrior Ice Arena, as shared Monday by general manager Don Sweeney. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston’s Game 4 win Sunday he was of the belief Bergeron would be able to return for Wednesday’s Game 5 against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

“If they and the doctors say that they are able to play, they are playing,” Montgomery told reporters Sunday, per the team. “You don’t take chances in the playoffs. … If he’s healthy and we know what the situation is — if he gets the green light, he’s playing on Wednesday. Both of them, but especially Bergeron. I have higher hopes for him playing than (David) Krejci.”

Montgomery is scheduled to speak with reporters after Tuesday’s practice, as well.

The Bruins hold a 3-1 series lead in their best-of-seven set with the Panthers. Puck drop at TD Garden on Wednesday is set for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.