Don Sweeney Gives Latest Update On Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci

Just as Jim Montgomery did, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney kept the door ajar for Patrice Bergeron to play in Wednesday’s Game 5 against the Florida Panthers.

Sweeney on Monday provided the latest update on the Bruins captain, who has yet to play in the playoffs due to injury but continues to take steps in his recovery.

“Well we’re fortunate he’ll join us for practice tomorrow and we’ll gauge his progression and go from there,” Sweeney told reporters, per team-provided video. “As everybody knows, it’s day-to-day and we’ll see how he is when he integrates into other guys on the ice besides just himself.”

Bergeron didn’t make the trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4, but has skated on his own at Warrior Ice Arena during the series. The 37-year-old veteran center has found ways to stay involved, though, whether it was sending some helpful texts or just being around his teammates.

And Sweeney knows Bergeron surely is itching to get back to contributing on the ice.

“You guys know, anybody who’s been around Patrice he does everything with a purpose,” Sweeney said. “And trying to stay as involved and connected I think was a big part of it. As competitive as he is, I’m sure it was difficult for him to be sitting on the sideline for these first four games. But he’s been working hard to try to get the opportunity and he’s probably appreciative of his teammates getting us to this point. We got a long way to go.”

Sweeney’s update on David Krejci, who has missed the last two games after averaging close to 20 minutes per game on the ice in the first two contests of the series, wasn’t as positive as the one he gave for Bergeron.