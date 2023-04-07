Bruins Former Captain Zdeno Chara Ready For Off-Ice Challenge

Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara announced on his Instagram that he would be running in the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17. NESN’s Adam Pellerin caught up with the former NHL defenseman at the TD Garden prior to the Bruins matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

“Ever since my arrival in Boston, I was getting to know Rick and Dick Hoyt’s story,” Chara said on NESN’s pre-game coverage. “It’s such an inspiring story, such a motivational story. I know how much he meant to the running community. How much he meant to the Bruins organization, to all of us. And I thought that one day if I could somehow pay back, I would.”

Pellerin is also running in the Boston Marathon — for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute — asked Chara about how different the training is for a marathon versus hockey and not easy.

“No, it’s not. It’s very humbling and very hard, but I’ve been very lucky to be surrounded by very good people become easy.” Chara said. “… It is a different type of training. You know it’s tiring, but it’s also exciting. I’m looking forward to it.”

Chara’s training regiment on and off the ice has been well known throughout New England, and recently, former Bruins enforcer Zac Rinaldo spoke about the leadership Chara and Patrice Bergeron instilled in Boston, including each player having to be under 10% body fat.