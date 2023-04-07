Bruins Notes: David Pastrnak Plays Hero In OT Despite Being ‘Not 100%’

BOSTON — Just when you thought the Bruins were going to throw up a clunker, they captured another win after going to their never-ending bag of tricks.

The Bruins found themselves down by a goal with just 10 minutes remaining in regulation to the Maple Leafs on Thursday. Then, they scored. Then, they locked down on the defensive end to force overtime. Then, they drew an early penalty in the extra period. THEN, they ripped Toronto’s hearts out with a one-timer to secure win No. 61.

Who scored that goal, you ask? David Pastrnak, of course.

Finished it off with 5??7?? pic.twitter.com/k7dJkyZY0U — p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 7, 2023

Pastrnak’s goal came after an uncharacteristically sloppy night for the 27-year-old, for which he had a solid excuse.

“Pasta was not feeling great tonight,” Montgomery said postgame. “If you noticed, we kept his shifts really short. I can’t give him enough credit for how he willed himself to help us tonight. He was not at 100%, he was battling a stomach virus and I give him full credit for helping us win this hockey game.”

Montgomery had every right to think of sitting his leading goal scorer, with the Bruins already clinching the Presidents’ Trophy. Was that ever a thought entering the game?