Watch David Pastrnak Lift Bruins To 61st Win With OT Goal Vs. Maple Leafs

When the Boston Bruins needed a goal Thursday night, they turned to their star winger who has produced more tallies than any other player on the team this season.

While silent for most of the contest against the Maple Leafs, David Pastrnak ended up delivering in the clutch, slapping a one-timer past Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov with 2:30 left in overtime to lift the Bruins to a thrilling 2-1 victory at TD Garden.

Pastrnak’s astounding 57th goal of the season gives the Bruins a 61-12-5 record as Boston is now just two victories away from breaking the NHL record for wins in a season set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

You can watch Pastrnak find the back of the net once again in a big moment right here:

Who else but HIM? ?? pic.twitter.com/8qyCsowkMo — p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 7, 2023

It was Pastrnak’s 11th game-winning goal of the season, and just as the Bruins have their sights set on making NHL history, Pastrnak surely has his eyes on the 60-goal mark.