Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Has Creative Response To Costly Game 5 Gaffe

BOSTON — It’s bad enough watching a goaltender essentially give away a playoff game in overtime by mishandling a puck. It’s gotta be just a tad worse for the Bruins, however, as they don’t just have any other goaltender.

The B’s have Linus Ullmark, the man who led the NHL in every statistical category at his position and will hoist the Vezina Trophy following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup playoffs. So, it’s fair to say watching him hand the Florida Panthers a Game 5 win at TD Garden on Wednesday night was less than ideal.

Ullmark, who stopped just 21 of the 25 shots he faced on the night, misplayed a puck in the final moments of overtime which allowed Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe to center a pass and feed series villain Matthew Tkachuk for a game-winning goal.

MATTHEW TKACHUK CALLS GAME AND THIS SERIES IS HEADED TO GAME 6 ??? #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/o89bZDUaPf — NHL (@NHL) April 27, 2023

It was a clear display of miscommunication on behalf of Ullmark and Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, for which the goalie plans on having a short memory.

“Mind of a goldfish,” Ullmark said when asked how he intends on responding to the blunder. “… There’s going to be adversity in the series. It’s always hard to close it out. The team’s going to play for their lives and their season. We’ve got to be better for the next one and start on time. That’s including me, I’m guilty of that as well. It’s a new day tomorrow.”

The Bruins will have an opportunity to finally close things out against the Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Friday night, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN. How do they intend on getting ready for the Game 6 matchup?