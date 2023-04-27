What Raced Through Brad Marchand’s Mind On Unreal Breakaway Bid In Game 5

It was almost unfathomable that with the Boston Bruins taking a defensive zone faceoff with just under 10 seconds left in regulation that they would get a chance to win the game within that time frame.

But Bruins star Brad Marchand came narrowly close to making it happen Wednesday night in Game 5 of Boston’s opening-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

After Patrice Bergeron, who returned from injury after missing the first four games of the series, won the draw, Marchand poked the loose puck past a Florida defenseman and into open ice to put the Bruins winger in all alone of Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

With time ticking toward triple zeros, Marchand had to act fast and did, releasing his shot with a second left that Bobrovsky turned aside. It was an extremely difficult play that Marchand almost pulled off and he explained what was going through his mind during that heart-stopping sequence following a crushing 4-3 overtime loss for the Bruins.

“It was tough. I was racing against the clock,” Marchand told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I was trying to count down. I kind of glanced up to see how much time was left and I was trying to get as close as I could with where I thought the time was. Kind of rushed the shot, but wouldn’t mind having that one back.”

Not putting home that tough-to-envision opportunity gave the Panthers an extra life, which they made the most of 6:05 into the extra frame when Matthew Tkachuk buried a chance off a turnover from Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.