Bruins Release Hype Video For Game 7 Matchup With Panthers

TD Garden on Sunday night will play host to a win-and-advance matchup between the Bruins and the Panthers.

Boston and Florida are set for Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. The Presidents’ Trophy winners jumped out to a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven set, but the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card team responded with an overtime road win and a seven-goal outburst to force a winner-take-all showdown in Boston.

Fans of the Black and Gold surely were up to their ears in excitement leading up to Sunday’s contest. But if they have room for a little more juice, the hype video the Bruins put out a few hours before puck drop should do the trick.

The Bruins, who entered the playoffs after setting new NHL records for points and wins in a single season, are a -220 moneyline favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 7 against the Panthers. The winner earns a second-round date with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning and notched the franchise’s first postseason series win since the 2003-04 season.

NESN’s complete coverage of Boston-Florida Game 7 begins at 5:30 p.m. ET, with puck drop to follow at 6:30 p.m.