Triple H Unveils New WWE World Heavyweight Championship Title Belt

Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) on Monday night made an announcement that will change the WWE landscape.

The former superstar-turned-chief content officer on “RAW” unveiled a new WWE world heavyweight championship belt, which will be awarded May 27 at the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

The title, revealed just days before the 2023 WWE Draft, will circulate in addition to the undisputed WWE universal championship currently held by Roman Reigns. It’ll land on whichever brand (RAW or SmackDown) that Reigns doesn’t in the upcoming draft.

BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! pic.twitter.com/BNxvJK2rRh — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023

“This will be a champion you can be proud of,” Triple H said while showing off the new strap. “This will be a champion you can respect, that you can admire. This will be a champion that will defend this championship anywhere, any place, any time, all over the world.”

Check out the fresh gold below.

Who will the NEW World Heavyweight Champion be on May 27 at WWE #NightofChampions? pic.twitter.com/cvqh1ECnWS — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023

Fans long have wondered whether the company would split the belts held by Reigns, who unified the titles by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, or even add a new championship. As Triple H mentioned Monday night, Reigns, whose title run is nearing 1,000 days, really doesn’t defend the undisputed universal championship on a consistent basis, negotiating such amid his dominance as the Tribal Chief.

“This champion will not have to demand your acknowledgment,” Triple H said, in a not-so-subtle shot at Reigns. “This champion will earn your acknowledgment and will earn the title of ‘world heavyweight champion.’ “

The 2023 WWE Draft begins Friday night on “SmackDown” and continues next Monday night on “RAW.”